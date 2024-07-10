Morgan Stanley Downgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Equal Weight

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.46.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$17.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

