Morningstar, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Morningstar has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Morningstar has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $295.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $196.32 and a 1-year high of $316.05.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $216,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.22, for a total value of $2,620,911.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,648,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,882,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,001,340. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.