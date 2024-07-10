MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $491.23. The company had a trading volume of 159,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,427. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $487.67 and its 200 day moving average is $528.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.20.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

