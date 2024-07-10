MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.02

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$43.02 and last traded at C$43.40, with a volume of 18774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.6823529 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

