Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 2.7% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.28. 634,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,741,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Featured Articles
