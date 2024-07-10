Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Navient has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth $2,441,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth $13,546,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Navient by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 103,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 58,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

