NEAR Protocol Price Hits $4.61 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.05 billion and $206.78 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.61 or 0.00008009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00044656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,199,801,721 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,441,046 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,199,618,590 with 1,096,263,059 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.68135324 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 425 active market(s) with $256,159,079.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

