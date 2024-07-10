Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Nemus Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:NMUS – Get Free Report) dropped 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 1,004,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 377,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Nemus Bioscience Stock Down 9.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.
About Nemus Bioscience
Nemus Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.
