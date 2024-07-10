Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,128. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,518.52 and a beta of 1.20. Neogen has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Borel acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares in the company, valued at $279,379.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Borel purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 917.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 671,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 605,635 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Neogen by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,621 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

