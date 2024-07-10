Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $675.70 and last traded at $678.61. Approximately 663,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,884,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $685.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $646.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.86. The firm has a market cap of $293.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

