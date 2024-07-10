Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 93.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMRA opened at $10.31 on Monday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 190,632 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.