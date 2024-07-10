NFT (NFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009126 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,790.32 or 0.99809049 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011749 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00068801 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.