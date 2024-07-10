Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.20

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Nitches Trading Up 221.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35.

About Nitches

(Get Free Report)

Nitches Inc engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.