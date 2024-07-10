Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.61.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

NSC opened at $213.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,623,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,001,490,000 after buying an additional 1,088,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,986,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,525,699,000 after purchasing an additional 124,362 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,752,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $956,285,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,890,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $735,749,000 after buying an additional 1,766,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $536,319,000 after buying an additional 1,112,261 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.