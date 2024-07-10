Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $66.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nutrien traded as low as $47.86 and last traded at $47.98, with a volume of 1961453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.26.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $332,716,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,881 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,358 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,162 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 18,312.9% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,631 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

