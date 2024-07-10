NYM One Day Volume Reaches $1.24 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, NYM has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NYM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a total market capitalization of $90.08 million and $1.24 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NYM

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,804,260 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 794,804,259.651703 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.10725394 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,196,086.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

