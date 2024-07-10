Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $103.01. The stock had a trading volume of 262,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,792. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.85.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

