Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.75.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OR stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$21.67. 97,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,271. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$23.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50. In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.