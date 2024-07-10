Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 3.0% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 76,089.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 43,371 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3,225.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 43,105,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,945,645. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock worth $239,941,245. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

