Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Down 3.2%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $331.06 and last traded at $331.27. Approximately 810,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,721,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

