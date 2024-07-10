Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$51.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Parkland alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Parkland

Parkland Stock Down 2.5 %

PKI stock opened at C$36.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$32.51 and a 12 month high of C$47.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.29.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.1594793 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.35 per share, with a total value of C$40,350.00. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.