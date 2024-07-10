Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $119.45 million and $817,663.52 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001370 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 119,399,806 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

