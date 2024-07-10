PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

PetroFrontier Stock Down 33.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 78.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.86 million for the quarter.

About PetroFrontier

PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

