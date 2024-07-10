Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.34. 93,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 488,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Phreesia Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $77,541.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,222,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,935,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $77,541.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,222,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,935,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $46,382.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,903 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,082.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,980 shares of company stock valued at $226,944 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Phreesia by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Phreesia by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

