Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PDO opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

