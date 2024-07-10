Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after buying an additional 581,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,739,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,593.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 111,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 103,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 81,215 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.