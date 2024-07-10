Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $255.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 456.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Primerica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Down 0.1 %

PRI opened at $233.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.64. Primerica has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $256.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

