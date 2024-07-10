Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 140,155 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 81,521 shares.The stock last traded at $55.53 and had previously closed at $55.41.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1596 dividend. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
