ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

ProCook Group (LON:PROC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.

ProCook Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ProCook Group stock opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.33) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.73. ProCook Group has a 12-month low of GBX 16.63 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a market capitalization of £27.89 million, a P/E ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.82.

Get ProCook Group alerts:

About ProCook Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. It sells its products directly to customers through its website procook.co.uk, as well as through retail stores. ProCook Group plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ProCook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProCook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.