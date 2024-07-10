ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

ProCook Group (LON:PROC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.
ProCook Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ProCook Group stock opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.33) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.73. ProCook Group has a 12-month low of GBX 16.63 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a market capitalization of £27.89 million, a P/E ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.82.
About ProCook Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProCook Group
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for ProCook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProCook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.