Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading 0.9% Higher

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.67 and last traded at $166.63. 868,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,523,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.97 and its 200-day moving average is $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $2,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,352.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 28.2% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 163,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after buying an additional 35,902 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 37.9% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

