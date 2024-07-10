ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Trading Up 0.3%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.97 and last traded at $56.83. Approximately 1,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.66.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

