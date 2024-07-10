ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Position Raised by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UWM. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 15.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UWM traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.33. 611,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,147. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $41.39.

About ProShares Ultra Russell2000

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

