Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

PB stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

