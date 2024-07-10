pufETH Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $461.57 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. pufETH has a total market cap of $461.57 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pufETH has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One pufETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,100.95 or 0.05357520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 490,449 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 490,278.4642425. The last known price of pufETH is 3,088.30622278 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,947,464.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

