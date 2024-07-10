Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.88

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.88 and last traded at $121.70, with a volume of 423293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Qorvo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average of $109.13.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

