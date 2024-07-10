Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,503,702,000 after purchasing an additional 191,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,956,000 after acquiring an additional 624,545 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $335,777,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quanta Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

NYSE PWR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

