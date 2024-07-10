Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $58.03 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $58.03 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001769 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000118 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,961,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.