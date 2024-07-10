Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires New Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $853,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 30.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 28.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 123,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $85.25.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SF. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

