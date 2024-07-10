Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 1,348 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BAH traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $155.65. The stock had a trading volume of 339,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.12. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.