Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $420,457,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,284 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27,778.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,510,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 754,434 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,270. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

