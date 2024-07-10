Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 640.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,708 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ASE Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,575,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 43,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

ASX traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. 5,131,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,819,946. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

