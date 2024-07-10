Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,179,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,833,974.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 495,173 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 588,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,514,000 after purchasing an additional 326,178 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,128,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.53. The stock had a trading volume of 377,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,080. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.