Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $305,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS EFV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. 2,367,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.