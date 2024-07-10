Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $673,000 Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 787,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,639. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

