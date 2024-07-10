Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 113.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 65,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BOND traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.46. 175,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,584. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.