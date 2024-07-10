Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ASML by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,951,000 after purchasing an additional 203,860 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,318,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ASML by 21.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,584,000 after purchasing an additional 194,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $35.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,095.42. The stock had a trading volume of 681,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $987.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $924.58. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,096.00. The stock has a market cap of $432.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

