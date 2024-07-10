Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $806,000 Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.69. 574,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

