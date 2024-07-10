Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,506 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 33,421,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,013,484. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

