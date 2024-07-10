Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $214,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after acquiring an additional 978,776 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,714,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,583,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,195,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 792,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,977,000 after acquiring an additional 286,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.86. The stock had a trading volume of 183,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,442. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.51. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $137.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.