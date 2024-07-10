Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,892,000 after buying an additional 45,882 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.71. 1,214,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,789. The firm has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.82.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

